STAR Financial Bank Sells 2,585 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

