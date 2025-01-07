Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.64. Star Group shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 14,903 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Star Group Price Performance

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $397.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Star Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

See Also

