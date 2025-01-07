Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $13.69. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 135,987 shares changing hands.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

