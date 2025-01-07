Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $13.69. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 135,987 shares changing hands.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

