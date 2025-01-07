Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $13.69. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 135,987 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
