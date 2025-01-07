Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €23.87 ($24.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.56. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($17.25) and a 52-week high of €34.73 ($36.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.88 and its 200 day moving average is €20.07.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

