Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.07 and traded as high as $109.74. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 800,560 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

