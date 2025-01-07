Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $17,820.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $17,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $607,804.56. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

RGR stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $585.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

