Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $14.71. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 3,783,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 447,800 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,182,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

