Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.78. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 47,551 shares trading hands.

Supremex Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$93.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.01.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

