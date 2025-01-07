Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) CFO Charles O. Williams Sells 1,181 Shares

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles O. Williams sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $20,513.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,982 shares in the company, valued at $156,017.34. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Surrozen Stock Down 16.4 %
NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on SRZN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at $711,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.