Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) CFO Charles O. Williams Sells 1,181 Shares

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles O. Williams sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $20,513.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,982 shares in the company, valued at $156,017.34. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surrozen Stock Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim raised Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRZN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at $711,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.