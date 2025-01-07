Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) VP Sells $14,642.91 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) VP Yang Li sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $14,642.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $231,802.65. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Surrozen Stock Down 16.4 %
Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.17.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surrozen
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.