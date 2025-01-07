Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.75. 13,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 5,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.