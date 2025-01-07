TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.23. Approximately 19,339 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Transform Systems ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

