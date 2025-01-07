TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 20,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 45,552.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
