TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 20,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 45,552.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

