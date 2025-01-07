Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $15.50. Team shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 17,086 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
Team Trading Up 6.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Team by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
