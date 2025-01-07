Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $15.50. Team shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 17,086 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Team by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

