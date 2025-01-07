Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $15.50. Team shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 17,086 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Team Trading Up 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Team by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

