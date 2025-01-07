Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $6.59. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 31,318 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

