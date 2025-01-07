Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,218 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $194,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

