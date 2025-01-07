Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) CFO Mark J. Vignola Sells 8,129 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $46,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,398.92. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.31.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

