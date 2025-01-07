Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Jill M. Quigley Sells 8,760 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $50,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.