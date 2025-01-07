Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Insider Emil Kuriakose Sells 4,481 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875.99. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on TERN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terns Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.