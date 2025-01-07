Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Insider Emil Kuriakose Sells 4,481 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875.99. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

