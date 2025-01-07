Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.03 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 23.06 ($0.29). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 23.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

Thalassa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,306.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

