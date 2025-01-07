The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $279.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

