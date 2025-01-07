The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after purchasing an additional 104,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after buying an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,476,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.