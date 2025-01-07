The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

View Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.