The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of INTG stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.26. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at The InterGroup
In related news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The InterGroup
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.