The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

The InterGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTG stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.26. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at The InterGroup

In related news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

