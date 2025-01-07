The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.28% of J. M. Smucker worth $150,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

