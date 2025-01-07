The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $337.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.