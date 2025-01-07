Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $1,707,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,779,020.89. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $119.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.37.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

