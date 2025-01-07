Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $1,707,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,779,020.89. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Cloudflare stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $119.42.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.37.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.