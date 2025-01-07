TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $3,904,059.70 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 27,505 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $3,904,059.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,988,427.76. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.