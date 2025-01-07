TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Insider Mark S. Shapiro Sells 31,666 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $4,494,672.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,713.38. This trade represents a 30.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TKO stock opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

