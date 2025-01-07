Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 590,500,688 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

