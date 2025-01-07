Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 1,750 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 1,750 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $24,657.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,023.19. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Travis Alvin Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 841,299 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,168,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

