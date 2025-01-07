Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.64 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.50). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.44), with a volume of 30,066 shares.

Tristel Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.37. The company has a market cap of £209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,379.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Tristel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 8.28 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $5.24. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

