TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.02 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.32). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.29), with a volume of 135,399 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTG

TT Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

About TT Electronics

The stock has a market cap of £183.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,478.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.90.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.