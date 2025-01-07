U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $5.94. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 134,144 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USAU. Roth Capital upgraded U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 5,775.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

