UIL (LON:UTL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.70 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38). UIL shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.38), with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

UIL Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.64. The company has a market capitalization of £92.14 million, a PE ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.80.

UIL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. UIL’s payout ratio is presently -2,666.67%.

Insider Activity

UIL Company Profile

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 12,449 shares of UIL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £13,320.43 ($16,665.12). Insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

