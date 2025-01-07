Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 402.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Trading Down 3.1 %
Unitil stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Unitil Dividend Announcement
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
