Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.69. Urban One shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 35,859 shares traded.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,086.94. The trade was a 31.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 509,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,355 over the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

