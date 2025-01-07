Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.69. Urban One shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 35,859 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
