Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

