Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

