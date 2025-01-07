Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 191,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $421.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $302.34 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.95. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

