Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 297 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

