Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 303 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $215,272.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,009.03. This trade represents a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

