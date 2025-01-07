Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 345.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,927,655.20. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,932 shares of company stock valued at $20,635,430. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NTRA opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $175.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

