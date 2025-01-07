Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,945,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $716.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $693.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,052.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

