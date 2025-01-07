Versant Capital Management Inc Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.