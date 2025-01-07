Versant Capital Management Inc Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,923.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,477.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,926.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,820.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.46.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.