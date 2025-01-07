Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 3,348 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Haleon were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Haleon by 68.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 21.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.