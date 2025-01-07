Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 60 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corpay were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Corpay by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $342.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $385.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.96.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.57.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

