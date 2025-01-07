Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,142,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,198,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Down 1.8 %

EIX opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

