Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

